PEMBROKE — Eighteen new films directed by indigenous filmmakers are part of the fourth annual Lumbee Film Festival in Pembroke.

Organizers have set the show for Sept. 17-18.

A performance from Charly Lowry is planned for that Friday evening at 7:15, to be followed at 8 by the opening night feature, “Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked the World.” Short blocks are scheduled for 2, 3:30 and 5 on Saturday afternoon before the awards and closing night feature — “Transcenders” — at 8 p.m.

Kim Pevia is the founding director of the festival and said each year continues to getter better than the previous.

“I am so excited about this year’s lineup of short and feature films,” she said. “Some are traditional and some have us thinking out of the box. Some are local and some are far away. Just like in real life. Something for everyone. Come join us. You will be glad you did.”

The Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina and the Cucalorus Film Foundation, along with ARRAY, SouthArts and the N.C. Arts Council, have a partnership that makes the event possible and in the viewer friendly form it takes. Cucalorus is the organization that has helped in Bladen County with the community college’s virtual graduation ceremony.

More information, including tickets and passes registration, is at cucalorus.org/lumbee-film-festival/.

