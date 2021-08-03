Progress made on burned building, expected to soon be for sale

ELIZABETHTOWN — The former C.A. Nails building, a burned building the town purchased late in 2020, will be put up for sale.

The 112 W. Broad St. location has remained vacant since March 29, 2020, when a Sunday afternoon fire was quickly spotted and a major downtown disaster averted. The building has remained gutted ever since, and smoke damage next door at 116 W. Broad St. has kept the Bladen Journal newspaper in a temporary location at 207 E. Broad St.

The Fire Department, Town Manager Dane Rideout confirmed, has finished clearing out remaining debris. Once the town has building reuse guidelines from the federal government, and a new roof is on, the Town Council intends to move forward with a sale.

The council met Monday in a work session at noon and a regular evening session, each time requiring all attending to wear face coverings. The last elements of Gov. Roy Cooper’s face covering order expired Friday.

The town is looking into its debt for street maintenance. There has been a loan offered by First Bank. It will take 18 months to get all of the street maintenance done.

