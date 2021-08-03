Road issues in southern Bladen County brought to commissioners

ELIZABETHTOWN — Commissioners on Monday heard from residents in the southern end of Bladen County who are experiencing difficulties with roads.

Agnes Russ Road, Figure 9 Road and Sleepy Hollow Drive were all mentioned by residents in those areas. Commissioners Dr. Ophelia Munn-Goins and Arthur Bullock had previously brought some to the attention of County Manager Greg Martin, who had in turn contacted the state Department of Transportation.

Martin said he would follow up with DOT on each one.

The commissioners were unanimous in approving several actions:

• The 2021-22 charitable grants send $200 to United Way Day of Caring, $750 to Bladen County Hospital Foundation, and $782 each to the Literacy Council, Disabled American Veterans, American Legion Post 521, American Legion Post 404, Bladenboro Historical Society, Lower Cape Fear LifeCare and Bladen Youth Focus.

• A low bid of $267,356 was accepted, and General Services can move forward with roof replacement at the Bladen County Public Library location on Cypress Street in Elizabethtown.

• Two mileage-worn vehicles by the Sheriff’s Office are now surplus and can be sold to the Rowland Police Department.

• Emereau: Bladen Charter School will get a student resource officer. Funding is from the school.

• Twenty-eight items on the consent agenda went forward, including the 9/11 Community Remembrance Gathering on the Bladen County Courthouse lawn; an Aug. 16 public hearing on grant funding for the Community Transportation Program; and a bid for property off Tar Heel Ferry Road.

• Agreements are in place for the Department of Social Services with Phil Lassiter of Consultation Services; for the Health Department with Foundation for Health Leadership and Innovation; and for Emergency Medical Services with Acid Remap.

