Coronavirus: Two more deaths logged in Tuesday report; health director gives grim update for commissioners

ELIZABETHTOWN — Dr. Terri Duncan didn’t come forward wearing black or carrying a scythe, but there was palpable apprehension as she moved to her final item within the agenda of the Bladen County commissioners Monday evening.

It was time for the COVID-19 update, and Duncan didn’t have good news.

“The county is in yellow,” she said, alluding to the state’s County Alert System that mixes case rate, percent of tests positive and hospital impact, “and that is two weeks ago. The period ended Saturday for the new map to come out. Based on what I am seeing, we will not be yellow. We will be lucky not to be red.”

The county was listed with 221 active cases as she spoke and Tuesday at noon went up to 225. Seven people are hospitalized and two more fatalities were logged. Since June 22, a span with 43 days for reporting, Bladen County has had 16 deaths — the same number as died in reports between Dec. 3 and Feb. 4, or by another time frame, in the months of January and February combined.

Breakthrough cases, meaning people who are vaccinated but yet still contract COVID-19 or a variant, have been reported, Duncan said.

But she followed up, “Ninety-seven, 98 percent who are in the hospital, and the deaths, are unvaccinated.”

Earlier in the day, a published report cited Kaiser Family Foundation analysis that found less than 1 percent of fully vaccinated people nationwide have experienced a breakthrough COVID-19 infection.

She later added, “We do have 90 percent efficacy with vaccine. You usually don’t end up in the hospital and on a ventilator with the vaccinated population.”

Hesitancy on vaccinations remains, but Duncan said there were increases of people coming in — though nominal — in recent days.

According to the state Department of Health and Human Services statistics, Bladen County remains at 35 percent fully vaccinated and 40 percent with at least one dose. On July 1, the fully vaccinated population was 33 percent and a week later it was 34 percent.

Duncan said the Health Department was at the open house for Emereau: Bladen Charter School last week, would be at Paul R. Brown Leadership Academy on Thursday this week, at the Back to School Blast! hosted by Bladen Community College on Saturday morning, and headed to all middle and high schools for open houses later in the month.

The director of the Health Department fielded questions and participated in conversation with the nine-member commission. Commissioner Michael Cogdell asked, “Should we ask for indoor masking? Can we require that at meetings?”

Duncan’s response was, “It’s not a mandate. It’s a recommendation.”

“Do you think it’s safe?” Cogdell said in reply.

“I have mine,” Duncan said waving her mask.

She explained a memo that went to county employees, recommending they wear face coverings indoors and asking visitors or clients to county facilities to wear them.

“And if they refuse?” asked Dr. Ophelia Munn-Goins.

“We can’t deny them services,” Duncan said.

The state has been under varying stages of face covering requirement since June 26, 2020, until this past Friday when Gov. Roy Cooper lifted the final elements of the executive order. A majority of Republicans have mostly both complied and protested the governor’s authoritarian directives. Ironically, Republican Chairman Charles Ray Peterson cited the governor’s change in stance when Democrats on the commission to include Cogdell and Munn-Goins broached the possibility of the board making it mandatory of county employees.

The board never entertained such a motion, despite County Manager Greg Martin explaining to the panel it could under terms of what it deems an emergency. The governor’s state of emergency remains in effect.

The next County Alert System map is expected on Thursday. The report is broken into five tiers, assigned by colors from red to orange, yellow, light yellow and green. Those correspond, respectively, to critcal, substantial, significant, moderate, and low community spread. Bladen had been the only red in two consecutive reports before going to the middle color of yellow on July 22.

In that report, 54 counties remained in the same tier, six improved and 40 went toward red. There was one red, 12 orange, 41 yellow, 41 light yellow and five green.

Bladen County’s first reported case was made known on the night of April 2, 2020, and the first death in reports from the county and state on May 6, 2020. Through Tuesday’s report from the Health Department, the county has had 3,839 positive cases and 3,556 recoveries; neither the state or county adjusts totals for false positive tests.

The county Health Department is taking walk-ins for vaccination and can help with those who are homebound and need transportation. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are available at the 300 Mercer Mill office for those ages 12 and up; hours are Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Friday 9 a.m. to noon.

Questions can be directed to 910-872-6291.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @JournalBladen.