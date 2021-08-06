ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Health Department has released its latest inspection grades for restaurants, meat markets, child-care facilities and summer camps.
The following are those grades for restaurants:
• Happy Mart/Hunt Bros. Pizza, 98.5 percent, Elizabethtown, on July 30.
• Cape Fear Valley Healthcare, 98 percent, Elizabethtown, on July 21.
• The Landing Place, 97 percent, White Lake, on July 7.
• Dona Mary, 94.5 percent, Garland, on July 9.
• MinuteMan Food Mart, 94 percent, Clarkton, on July 14.
• San Jose, 93.5 percent, Elizabethtown, on July 29.
• West Bladen Assisted Living, 93 percent, Bladenboro, on July 16.
• Giorgio’s Pizza, 92 percent, Elizabethtown, on July 12.
• Golden Run, 90.5 percent, Elizabethtown, on July 30.
• El Patron Grill, 90 percent, Elizabethtown, on July 20.
The following are those grades for meat markets:
• Fresh Foods Meat Market, 95.5 percent, Clarkton, on July 9.
The following are those grades for child-care facilities:
• Early Bird, Provisional, Garland, on July 19.
• Early Bird (reinspection), Superior, Garland, on July 28.
The following are those grades for summer camps:
• White Lake Christian Camp, 98 percent, White Lake, on July 28.
• Camp Dixie, 95.5 percent, Tobermory, on July 1.
• Cape Fear Scout Reservation, 95.5 percent, White Oak, on July 6.