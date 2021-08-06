ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Health Department has released its latest inspection grades for restaurants, meat markets, child-care facilities and summer camps.

The following are those grades for restaurants:

• Happy Mart/Hunt Bros. Pizza, 98.5 percent, Elizabethtown, on July 30.

• Cape Fear Valley Healthcare, 98 percent, Elizabethtown, on July 21.

• The Landing Place, 97 percent, White Lake, on July 7.

• Dona Mary, 94.5 percent, Garland, on July 9.

• MinuteMan Food Mart, 94 percent, Clarkton, on July 14.

• San Jose, 93.5 percent, Elizabethtown, on July 29.

• West Bladen Assisted Living, 93 percent, Bladenboro, on July 16.

• Giorgio’s Pizza, 92 percent, Elizabethtown, on July 12.

• Golden Run, 90.5 percent, Elizabethtown, on July 30.

• El Patron Grill, 90 percent, Elizabethtown, on July 20.

The following are those grades for meat markets:

• Fresh Foods Meat Market, 95.5 percent, Clarkton, on July 9.

The following are those grades for child-care facilities:

• Early Bird, Provisional, Garland, on July 19.

• Early Bird (reinspection), Superior, Garland, on July 28.

The following are those grades for summer camps:

• White Lake Christian Camp, 98 percent, White Lake, on July 28.

• Camp Dixie, 95.5 percent, Tobermory, on July 1.

• Cape Fear Scout Reservation, 95.5 percent, White Oak, on July 6.