Dublin Peanut Festival about a month away; pageant applications available

DUBLIN — Barely a month exists before the 29th annual Dublin Peanut Festival makes its return.

Sidelined by the coronavirus pandemic a year ago, the festival launches with the Scholarship Pageant on Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. inside Dublin Primary School. The showcase festivities, as always, are on the third Saturday — Sept. 18 — a week later.

The pageant is accepting entrants in five categories: Tiny Miss, ages 3-5; Little Miss, ages 6-9; Junior Miss, ages 10-12; Teen Miss, ages 13-16; and Miss, ages 17-22. The winner of the Miss title is awarded a $1,500 scholastic scholarship, pending contract duties being met.

The pageant this year has added a Photogenic and a People’s Choice awards. Photogenic entrants are by headshot photos only, with 8-by-10 at $10 and 5-by-7 at $5. The winner gets a trophy. The People’s Choice award goes to the entrant collecting the most signatures at $1 each; winner gets a tiara and trophy.

More information is available at dublinpeanutfestival.com, including applications for the pageant.

The festival on Sept. 18 has a parade stepping off at 10 a.m. The Classic Cruisers Car Club plans to put on a show, and there will be the traditional vendors offering food, crafts and entertainment.

To inquire on parade entries, vendor booths or sponsorships with the festival, call 910-874-5638 or email dublinpeanutfestival@gmail.com.

The Dublin Peanut Festival traces back to 1992, when the elementary school needed a gymnasium. The multi-purpose building would cost about $200,000, be capable of holding physical education classes, and it would have a stage and a band room.

Not resting on the “good faith” money promised by the school board and county commissioners, a group of people decided to organize a fundraiser. With Dublin known as the Peanut Capital of North Carolina, a festival honoring that legacy was a logical choice.

The inaugural Peanut Festival was Sept. 18, 1993, and on May 17, 1998, the Dublin Elementary School dedicated that building. Each year since, funds have been raised and spread to worthy causes in need.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @JournalBladen.