DUBLIN — Lumber River United Way donated 1,200 pairs of socks and $2,500 to the Back to School Blast! hosted by Bladen Community College.

Tomeika Munn, director of Community Impact for the organization, made the presentations to Sondra Guyton, the college vice president for Workforce and Continuing Education.

The Lumber River United Way supports Bladen, Robeson and Hoke counties. The donation of socks came from the Kayser-Roth facility in Lumberton. The monetary help was part of a $7,500 grant from GRAIL, a health-care company doing cancer research with headquarters in California and one of three other locations in North Carolina.