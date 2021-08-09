ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County Hospital has change in visitor policies in response to the coronavirus.

No more than two visitors are allowed for each patient between noon and 8 p.m., the hospital’s parent company Cape Fear Valley Health said Monday in a release. This will also be the policy at Hoke Hospital. At each, visitors must be at least age 12.

The release says in all Cape Fear Valley facilities, visitors and patients are “required to properly wear a mask at all times, with the exception of the HealthPlex facility, which only requires masks for visitors if they have not been fully vaccinated. Masks must remain on at all times, even in patients’ rooms, or the visitor will be asked to leave. Neck gaiters are not permitted. This mask policy will be strictly enforced.”

Visitors will be screened verbally with questions, and a temperature scan will be conducted. Anyone refusing to answer questions, or with a temperature above 100.3 degrees, will be denied entry.

More information is available at capefearvalley.com.

