ELIZABETHTOWN — In a 5-4 vote Monday night, the Bladen County Board of Education decided to let parents be in charge of whether to send their children to school in a mask this year.

Classes begin Monday.

The board considered four options, ranging from students and staff wearing face coverings at all times regardless of vaccination status to the option of strong recommendation and only required if on a school bus. The latter option was favored by Chairman Roger Carroll, Chris Clark, Dennis Edwards, Alan West and Tim Benton.

Voting against it were Vice Chairman Glenn McKoy, Gary Rhoda, Vinston Rozier and Cory Singletary.

The option withstood an earlier amendment — the meeting’s first action in the process taken — to include students having to “mask up” in school hallways. Benton’s vote against the amendment was the only difference from the motion that later passed.

The second attempt was a motion by McKoy, favoring the most stringent option of masks at all times regardless of vaccination status. Votes were consistent and the measure failed, with McKoy, Rhoda, Rozier and Singletary in favor and the others against.

The board’s third attempt set the policy for school’s opening bell next week. Two options didn’t draw a motion.

Susan Lanier, coordinator of Health Services for the district, spoke to the board about recommendations and said masks help decrease the likelihood of the spread of COVID-19 if used properly.

“The delta variant, which is now the predominant strand of the COVID-19 virus here in North Carolina, is significantly more contagious than the original virus,” Lanier said. “While the original virus spread on an average of one to three people, the delta variant is spreading from one person to an average of six people. Therefore, most unvaccinated people are at greater risk at catching and spreading COVID-19.”

Benton wanted to know exactly how many people in Bladen County currently have COVID-19. Additionally, he wanted to know about how many vaccinated people were still getting the virus.

Options that did not draw motions were B and C. In B, masks would be fully required by all staff and students unless they have been fully vaccinated. The only exceptions would be for outdoor activities and athletic activities. In C, masks would be strongly encouraged for all students but not required. Staff would be required to wear masks unless they have been fully vaccinated.

Brendaly Vega Davis can be reached at 910-247-9132 or bdavis@www.bladenjournal.com.