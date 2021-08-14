KELLY — Lawmen say a 21-year-old has been killed, and a husband-wife kidnapping ended with the woman safe.

Christopher Clemmons was found dead of a gunshot wound, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office said in a release, at a residence here in the 1700 block of Lightwood Knot Road. Demecus Devone McMillan, 29, of Wallace, is charged with murder and has been placed in the Bladen County Detention Center without bail.

The Sheriff’s Office said after McMillan shot Clemmons, he kidnapped his wife, 30-year-old Tasheena Shandelle McMillan, and took her to Pender County. She was later found safe by deputies from the Pender County Sheriff’s Office.

The Wallace Police Department arrested Demecus Devone McMillan at his Duplin County home.

The investigation remains open.