DUBLIN — Bladen County Substance Misuse Task Force members will not meet Tuesday as previously scheduled.

The next meeting is Sept. 21 at 6:30 p.m. in the auditorium of Bladen Community College. The public is invited to attend.

Groups, organizations, families or individuals wishing to get connected can call 910-872-6256 for information. The task force does do presentations by request, and welcomes more opportunities.

The task force’s stated mission is to “ensure that Bladen County organizations work together to help reduce substance misuse and addiction, prevent overdose death, help more people get treatment and recover from substance misuse, and ultimately improve the quality of life in our community.”