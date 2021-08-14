Sunday evening celebration on Aug. 29 will remember Battle of Elizabethtown

ELIZABETHTOWN — Next to the famous Battle of Moores Creek Bridge in Pender County, the Cape Fear region’s most important Revolutionary War battle is generally recognized as happening here in 1781.

The Battle of Elizabethtown’s 240th anniversary will be remembered Aug. 29. There will be a wreath-laying ceremony at the gravesite of James Richardson in the Purdie Cemetery at 5 p.m.

Purdie Cemetery is at 11456 N.C. 87 in Tar Heel, across from the Purdie Methodist Church. The cemetery is a bit off the road, closer to the Cape Fear River.

Richardson, a colonel, built a home on Harmony Hall Plantation Village in 1760.

A release says, “Persons with limited mobility or who have questions should call 910-644-4144 in advance. Civic groups interested in participating or assisting with the event should call by August 15. Lawn chairs are recommended. Compliance with local mandated COVID guidelines expected. The event is free.”

The battle took place Aug. 27, 1781, and involved deception, a naked swim across the river, and the surrender of 300 to 400 Tories under the command of John Slingsby and David Godden to the Bladen County Whig militia of about 60 to 70 men led by Cols. Thomas Robeson Jr. and Thomas Brown.

The N.C. Department of Cultural Resources, in recounting the battle, said the Whigs hid out in Duplin County and devised their plan with the help of a spy selling eggs in town. They marched through the night, swam the river naked, then attacked from multiple angles. They faked calling out Patriot commander names to get the Tories to believe there were more forces than in reality, eventually driving the occupants of the eight-year-old town into a ravine beside the river.

The loss in Tory Hole, as it is now known, was soon followed by Cornwallis’ surrender at Yorktown in October, and Loyalist forces abandoning Wilmington and the entire Cape Fear region for South Carolina.

The battle was reenacted under the direction of the late Bobby Lewis from 2012 to 2015. He died Feb. 27, 2016, bringing a pause to the reenactments that have not yet resumed. Organizers, at the time of his passing, said he was the glue to it happening. The last of those, in 2015, brought an estimated 3,000 visitors to town.

