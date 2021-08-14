Bladen students, alumni push WGU past milestone

DURHAM — Graduates are more than 5,000 and active students are from all 100 counties.

WGU North Carolina, an affiliate of the accredited Western Governors University, reached the milestone in part with six students from Bladen County enrolled. Nine students from the county are also a part of WGU’s alumni base.

A release says more than “3,900 students spread out among all of North Carolina’s 100 counties are currently enrolled in one of WGU’s more than 60 bachelor’s and master’s degree programs in the fields of business, information technology, K-12 teacher education, and healthcare, including nursing.”

The release also says, “Designed for working adults, WGU offers an asynchronous, competency-based model that allows students to log in and access coursework at a time convenient for them, and to accelerate at their own pace.”