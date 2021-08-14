RALEIGH — Ten departments in Bladen County and another just over the county line near East Arcadia in Columbus County were awarded grants through the 2021 Volunteer Fire Department Fund from the state.

Included on the list from Bladen, with grant amounts, were:

• Bay Tree Lakes Volunteer Fire Department, $4,232.50.

• Bladenboro Fire Department, $29,025.

• Carvers Creek Volunteer Fire Department, $7,132.50.

• Hickory Grove Volunteer Fire Department of Bladen County, $15,046.50.

• Kelly Volunteer Fire Department, $21,465.

• Tar Heel Rural Volunteer Fire Department, $4,986.91.

• The Lisbon Volunteer Fire Department, $16,400.

• White Lake Fire Department, $26,160.

• White Oak Fire Department, $7,011.05.

One of the eight grant recipients from Columbus County was the Buckhead Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad, which was awarded $3,070.31.

The fund was created in 1988 by the General Assembly to help volunteer units raise money for equipment and supplies. The grant funds must be matched dollar for dollar for an amount approved up to $30,000, unless the department receives less than $50,000 annually from municipal and county funding, in which case the applicant shall match $1 for each $3 of grant funds up to $30,000.

Since inception, the Department of Insurance has distributed more than $151 million.