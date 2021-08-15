Coronavirus: Bladen County just shy of January peak in active cases

ELIZABETHTOWN — The sixth fatality this month connected to coronavirus was recorded in the daily update report of the Bladen County Health Department on Friday.

Through Friday, there were 16 people hospitalized among 335 cases considered active. The active cases are the highest since Jan. 23, when the county listed 338. The peak since the worldwide pandemic began was 385 on Jan. 19; the previous last time at or over 300 before last week was Jan. 28.

Through Friday, there were 62 deaths and 4,149 positive tests, both PCR and antigen, since the pandemic began. There have been 380 positive tests this month — a total that eclipses 259 last month, and is only behind reports from January (765), December (500), and June 2020 (271).

Neither the county nor the state adjust numbers for false positives. The first positive test in the county was announced April 2, 2020, and the first fatality on May 6, 2020.

The county Health Department is taking walk-ins for vaccination and can help with those who are homebound and need transportation. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are available at the 300 Mercer Mill office for those ages 12 and up; hours are Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Friday 9 a.m. to noon.

Questions can be directed to 910-872-6291.

Bladen County, according to the data tracking information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is a high level of community transmission as are 98 other counties in the state. Avery is the lone county listed at substantial level. There are none in the levels of moderate or low.

The CDC says Bladen County has 26.6 percent (8,688) of the total population vaccinated and 35.1 percent (11,493) partially vaccinated.

The DHHS postal ZIP code report lists 1,342 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 1,132 in Bladenboro; 510 in Clarkton; 405 in East Arcadia; 238 in White Oak; 216 in Tar Heel; 113 in Council; and 81 in Kelly.

There are 25 fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Lake. There have been 18 in Bladenboro; five each in Clarkton and East Arcadia; four in Council; two in White Oak; and one each in Tar Heel and Kelly. The Dublin ZIP code disappeared from the state report on Jan. 29.

Friday’s totals, since the pandemic began, from the state included:

• 13,826 deaths.

• 1,107,414 cases.

• 2,483 hospitalized.

• 14,937,163 tests.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 975 deaths and 75,404 cases. Cumberland has counted 345 deaths and 34,538 cases; Robeson, 292 deaths and 19,250 cases; Columbus, 162 deaths and 7,529 cases; Sampson, 115 deaths and 8,838 cases; and Pender, 72 deaths and 6,232 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 36.6 million confirmed cases and 621,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 32.1 million.

There have been more than 207.1 million cases worldwide, with more than 4.3 million deaths.

