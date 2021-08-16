Bladen Early College High School’s inaugural senior class ready for the big finish

“It’s not easy here but it’s not hard if you use all the tools and the help that we have in place.” Elizabeth Sanders, English teacher

DUBLIN — Diego Lara’s parents thought the experience would be great for him.

Bladen Early College High School, he says, has been just that. Started in the fall of 2018, the school this year will have its first graduating class of Nighthawks.

“Our principal told our parents that our instructors were happy with how serious we were with our work,” Lara said. “They’re not just our teachers. They’ve been with us when we needed them and it was the other way around, too.”

The senior said he’s thinking about joining the Air Force. He’s also aiming to cherish this upcoming school year with his classmates and instructors.

The school allows students to receive a high school diploma and an associate degree, or up to two years of transferable college credit, by taking a combination of high school and college classes over a four- to five-year period. This differs from dual enrollment, where students are enrolled in a traditional high school and take college classes, whereas early college students take high school classes in preparation for full college workloads.

The school began with Rodney Smith elevated to principal after having served as an assistant principal at West Bladen. This year, Susan Cheshire takes over for Smith.

“It gives students the option to explore their career options at an accelerated rate,” English teacher Elizabeth Sanders said during last week’s open house. “It really gives students a jump on their postsecondary career.”

Sanders has been with the program since it started. She said the biggest thing that Bladen Early College provides is opportunity.

If students follow the program and stay on track, they can graduate with an associate’s degree and a high school diploma. They also can gain certifications in areas of study.

Sanders’ advice to new students is don’t be afraid of failure. It is a path to ultimate success.

“It’s not easy here but it’s not hard if you use all the tools and the help that we have in place,” Sanders said. “I want people to know that we are not just a small version of a bigger high school. We are truly unique. We are a school that merges the idea of closing out your secondary education with beginning your post secondary education. So that automatically makes us different.”

Lara says the senior class has matured. They may not have really understood what was happening their freshman year but those who got serious about the work and stayed serious are on schedule in their path.

He said most classes have counted as a double credit, meaning for both a high school and college credit. His advice to upcoming students is to pay attention and to keep up with the work.

“It definitely prepares you for college work,” Lara said. “It gives you work that you would potentially have in college. Even though we were young when we started, they expected us to be serious about our studies.”

Cheshire, the new principal, is very excited. She has been in education for 24 years, and says she is here to learn and to grow with the students.

“I’m really intrigued by the hybrid model of students earning high school credits and college credits at the same time,” Cheshire said. “That is an interesting dynamic in this county.”

Freshmen wear uniforms and are relegated to the building for the high school. Upperclassmen, like dual enrollment students from other high schools, attend classes throughout the campus.

Smith, the former principal, says he won’t be far away. And he’ll definitely be present for graduation.

“They have just thrived,” he said of the students.

Truly in a unique way.

