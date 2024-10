ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County Schools has open houses for parents and students on Thursday.

The following are times for each:

• Bladen Lakes Primary: 2 to 6 p.m.

• Bladenboro Middle: 1 to 3 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m.

• Bladenboro Primary: 4 to 6 p.m.

• Clarkton School of Discovery: 5 to 7 p.m.

• East Arcadia: 3 to 6 p.m.

• East Bladen High: 1 to 6 p.m.

• Elizabethtown Middle: 2 to 7 p.m.

• Elizabethtown Primary: 1 to 7 p.m.

• Plain View Primary: 1 to 6 p.m.

• Tar Heel Middle: 12 to 7 p.m.

• West Bladen High: 5 to 8 p.m.