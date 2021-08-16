PEMBROKE — Broadband availability, and improving it, is the focus of a survey being executed by the Lumber River Council of Governments.

The study covers Bladen, Robeson, Hoke, Richmond and Scotland counties. Thus far, participation has been 37 percent from Bladen, 43 percent from Hoke, 25 percent from Richmond, 66 percent from Robeson, and 13 percent from Scotland.

The survey is a comprehensive study of internet usage and availability across the region. Responses will help regional leaders identify and address current gaps in availability, speed and performance, reliability, and affordability, a release says.

Individuals and businesses are asked to respond.

To participate, go to any of the following:

lrcogbroadband.com, bladencountybroadband.com, hokecountybroadband.com, richmondcountybroadband.com, robesoncountybroadband.com, or scotlandcountybroadband.com. If individuals are unable to complete the survey through the internetand would like to request a paper copy, contact the Lumber River Council of Governments at 910-618-5533.

The deadline to end survey response is Aug. 31.

