Bladenboro suspect sentenced to 16-plus years in prison for January 2020 box cutter attack on 63-year-old woman

ELIZABETHTOWN — William Brent Shaw has been sentenced for the attempted murder of a 63-year-old woman in Bladenboro.

Appearing before Judge Gregory Bell, Shaw was sent to prison for between 16 years and 20 years, three months, the district attorney’s office said in a release Monday. Shaw broke into the home of Kimberly Ann Beeding on Jan. 2, 2020, attacked her with a box cutter, then left the West Walnut Street residence.

Bladenboro police and Bladen County sheriff’s deputies tracked him down, recovered the gray sweatshirt with blood stains he wore, and through the investigation were able to confirm matches with blood on his pants and shoes.

The victim was knocked over a living room table, the DA’s release said, and had crawled to the sidewalk with cuts to her throat and neck when she was found. She was flown to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for treatment of her injuries.

Allan Adams, the chief district attorney, represented the people of the state. Chief William Howell of the Bladenboro Police Department led the investigation, the release said.