Incentives to get vaccine voted down; wearing masks ‘highly recommended’ for county workers, all who enter facilities

ELIZABETHTOWN — Commissioners in Bladen County have approved language to “highly recommend” masks in county facilities and rejected an incentive plan that tries to get more people vaccinated against coronavirus.

In its regularly scheduled meeting Monday night, the nine-member panel of five Republicans and four Democrats haggled about 20 minutes each at two different junctures on the measures. A motion on the agenda to require masks be worn by county employees as well as anyone entering a county facility was amended before voted upon, taking out the mandate element and the penalties for failure to comply.

The document was not made available to the public beforehand, but was referenced by Commissioner Ray Britt as being eight pages and including penalties for business owners. On the agenda item, the motion did not reference private businesses, only county employees and facilities.

The incentive plan would have paid up to $100 to people getting the virus vaccination by the end of the month, and $25 to those transporting them.

The vote on each was 6-3. Chairman Charles Ray Peterson, Ray Britt and the Rev. Cameron McGill — all Republicans — were against recommending masks for employees and anyone entering the county buildings; that trio along with Republicans Dr. Danny Ellis and Rodney Hester, and Democrat Mark Gillespie were against the incentive plan for county residents.

Democrats Dr. Ophelia Munn-Goins, Michael Cogdell and Arthur Bullock voted in the affirmative for each motion.

The passionate arguments on each motion were similar, and often repeated. Freedom and liberty were cited, as was the desire for the board to act in a manner that would show it did all it could to help slow the spread of the virus.

Liability of the county, on each motion, was also part of the discussion as were testimonials on choices made thus far.

“I’m not smart enough to tell people what they should and shouldn’t wear,” Peterson said in discussion on the mask mandate. “We need to remain a free Bladen County.”

To which Munn-Goins shot back, “I agree on freedom. And freedom dead — you can be free.”

Munn-Goins volunteered she would be willing to drop the penalty and change the mandate to “decree,” but it was Ellis who coaxed her and the board into amending to “highly recommend.” With the document not available to the public, it was not clear how the language read.

During the back-and-forth on the incentive plan, Hester offered, “The incentive is to not die from the virus; get the vaccine.”

The motion for the incentive read:

• First dose vaccine recipients must be 18 or older in order to be eligible to receive an incentive. An individual (non-commercial transporter) who is 18 or older that transports the recipient will also be eligible to receive an incentive gift card.

• Eligible vaccine recipients will receive four (4) $25 Visa or Mastercard gift cards for a total of a $100 incentive, and a transporter will receive one (1) $25 Visa or Mastercard gift card.

The program would have sunset on Aug. 31.

The board went into a closed session and but took no action afterward.

Earlier in the meeting, the board:

• Held an impromptu moment of silence for the unfolding situations, though unrelated, in Afghanistan and Haiti.

• Was introduced to Sheila Nance, the new library director.

• Approved two areas to help county workers, one a policy in emergency paid sick leave and the other in family medical leave act. In both, the approvals are retroactive to July 1 and run through June 30, 2022.

The board next meets on the day after Labor Day. At that time, it will consider approving two positions for the Department of Social Services in the area of child protective services. Director Vickie Smith said that segment of her department has seen a 40 percent increase in caseloads; the two positions would be a 33 percent increase in staff.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @JournalBladen.