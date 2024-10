ELIZABETHTOWN — Plans are being made for the 40th reunion of East Bladen High School.

The Class of 1981 is planning the occasion on Sept. 24-25.

The current school will be having its homecoming activities that week, culminating with a football game on Friday night against Fairmont. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

Anyone interested in getting information on the Class of 1981 reunion is asked to contact Ricky Graham at 910-297-8178.