5 TO KNOW: Mountain flooding damage extensive; ways to help included here

Fred, the one-time tropical storm near hurricane strength downgraded to a tropical depression by Thursday morning, swept through the Appalachians flooding communities, washing out bridges, and leading to a state of emergency in eight counties.

Teams made water rescues of children, adults and pets in the Canton area, where the Pigeon River runs through town including near the high school. Overhead images showed a football stadium under water on the opening week of the season.

Here’s five to know, including how to help:

• Life: Dozens of people are unaccounted for in several western North Carolina counties.

In Transylvania County, the Davidson River was more than twice flood stage (14 feet, flood stage 6 feet) and the French Broad River at Rosman was at 14.2 feet (flood stage 9 feet). Campers were missing from Daniel’s Creek, more than two dozen structures had been damaged or were no longer inhabitable, and five roadways were seriously damaged. A preliminary estimate pegged the costs there at more than $2.1 million.

Gov. Roy Cooper, on Wednesday afternoon, said more than 100 people had been rescued. At least 70 of those were in Buncombe County, a spokeswoman there said, with 911 calls at more than 2,400 in a 24-hour period. Cars were abandoned along roadways and a number of roads and bridges were washed out.

• Rain: Nearly a foot fell in the North Carolina mountains during a three-day period, hitting Haywood County as bad as any along the Appalachians.

The water systems in Clyde and Canton were impacted and boil water advisories were issued in both towns.

The state of emergency includes the counties of Haywood, Jackson, McDowell, Madison, Mitchell, Rutherford, Transylvania and Yancey.

• History: Fred became the sixth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season on Aug. 11. It passed just north of the Lesser Antilles and made landfall on Hispaniola in the Greater Antilles. The storm made landfall in the United States near Cape San Blas on the Florida pandandle.

Tornado watches and flood advisories accompanied the storm as it moved northward through Georgia, the Carolinas and by Thursday into the northeast.

• Help: In hard-hit Haywood County, the community college vice president is working with existing nonprofits, the local newspaper reported. Michael Coleman said he’s also working alongside Faith Community Church, where he’s a member and Matt Pruett is the pastor.

Financial contributions can be sent to faithcommunitychurch.cc/give, selecting “Helping Haywood” on the dropdown menu. There’s also an ability to volunteer or offer other support by emailing HelpingHaywood@gmail.com.

Elsewhere, a number of other organizations will funnel assistance, including the American Red Cross and North Carolina Baptist Men. Both are well-documented as reputable by nonprofit watchdog organizations.

North Carolina Emergency Management recommends going to ncvoad.org.

• Tropics: Fred has passed, and Grace has made landfall on a due westerly track into the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico.

Henri — pronounced ahn-REE — is off the North Carolina coast, and it is causing life-threatening rip currents through the weekend, the National Weather Service says.

After these, there’s a bit of a break. The NWS says it does not expect tropical cyclone formation in the Atlantic during the next five days.

