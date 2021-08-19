Scholarship honors ‘J.B.’ Priest at Bladen C.C.

DUBLIN — The James Byron “J.B.” Priest, Jr. Memorial Agricultural Endowed Scholarship has been established at Bladen Community College by his family.

Priest died in June following a courgeous battle with cancer. His memory will be preserved through the scholarship that will go to a student who plans to pursue a degree in an agribusiness related field.

In a release from the college, Lisa Priest Clark said, “As a local farmer, my father recognized the importance of education and the importance of giving back to the community. To establish a scholarship in his name through the Bladen Community College Foundation was a wonderful way to continue that value of hard work and generosity. We couldn’t think of a better and more appropriate way to honor the memory of our father than to give to an institution that means so much to our community and entire family.”

J.B. Priest was active in the community, including with his church and the Lisbon Volunteer Fire Department.

Dr. Amanda Lee, the third-year president of the college, said she’s been honored to get to know the Priest family.

”We join with the Priest family in honoring Mr. Priest’s memory and his faithful service to the community and the advancement of farming,” she said. “In addition, we thank the family for their continued support of education and especially Bladen Community College. Many students in the future will benefit from the generosity of the Priest family and others who wish to donate to the scholarship in his memory.”

Linda Burney, director of the college’s foundation, said others may contribute to the value of the scholarship. Go to bladencc.edu/bcc-foundation/donate/ and designate the “J.B. Priest Agricultural Scholarship” or mail a contribution to Bladen Community College Foundation, P. O. Box 384, Dublin, NC 28332.

