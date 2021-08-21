ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Board of Education on Friday voted to require face coverings indoors for all students and staff, regardless of vaccination status.

The vote, 6-2, reversed its optional mask decision from a week earlier. It goes into effect Monday on the first day of classes for students. It extends from buildings to all transportation modes of the school district.

Vice Chairman Glenn McKoy, Chris Clark, Gary Rhoda, Vinston Rozier, Cory Singletary and Alan West voted in favor of universally mandating masks indoors. Chairman Roger Carroll and Tim Benton voted against the motion. Dennis Edwards did not attend.

Notice of the meeting was received less than five hours before it convened.

“I will respect whatever this board will decide,” Carroll said.

He said he believes COVID-19 is real and that even he has family or friends that are on a ventilator, but he wants the parents to be able to make the decision on whether to send their children to school in masks. In a perfect world, he said, the children would wear their masks correctly but teachers have told him that they constantly have to tell students to put their masks on the right way.

Exemptions are possible “based on medical or behavioral challenges that would be impacted by a face covering,” the district said in a release. A mixture of recommendations from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the state Department of Health and Human Services, and the StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit are guiding the school board, a release said.

Susan Lanier, coordinator of Health Services for the district, spoke to the board about recommendations and again said masks help decrease the likelihood of the spread of COVID-19 if used properly. She explained that if everyone wears a mask universally and the schools have a positive individual, the positive individual has exposed 10 students with masks on.

“The only individual that will have to go home and isolate is the positive individual,” Lanier said. “The 10 students, if he or she is wearing a mask, if they do not present any symptoms they will not be sent home from school. However, if we do not go with the universal masking and the positive source does not have on a mask and those 10 students have on a mask, those 10 students will be quarantined from school.”

Carroll wanted to know why the masked students would have to be sent home even if they are wearing masks. Lanier said that some students are concerned with bringing the virus home to older relatives.

“Right now I am scared to death because I have to send my children back to school,” Singletary said. “As board members, like Mr. McKoy said, this is going to be to biggest decision.”

