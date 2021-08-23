Principals excited to welcome back students

Bladen County principals are putting safety first when it comes to their students however they are happy to get them back into the buildings.

Tar Heel Middle School principal Teresa Coleman is ready to start the next school year stating that their open house on Thursday was plenty busy. She explained that they’re geared up to bring in 310 students when the doors open Monday morning.

Julia Burden was at Tar Heel Middle with her grandson Lacy Burden, 11, and she was signing him up as a first-time student.

Julia Burden grew up in the Bladen County community calling Plain View her home. She was excited to sign up her grandson for school in the county.

“Bladen County has the best teachers,” she said. “They came from a house of caring to another house of caring. The teachers and principals are involved with their children. They’re concerned about their health, their well being and their education. You can’t ask for a better school system.”

The grandmother is happy that her grandchildren are staying in the county.

Bladen County Schools is looking for teachers at several of the schools.

Other parents visiting open house in Tar Heel explained their children were ready for school to start since the day that it ended.

Coleman is looking forward to the new school that will replace Tar Heel Middle in the next couple of years. For now her plan is to is to get her students back in the building and make them feel safe in the classroom. Her top goal for the year deals with communication and making sure parents are completely aware of what is going on.

“We’re going to be doing what’s best for students,” said Vanessa Ruffin, principal of Bladenboro Middle School. “Every child, every day.”

Ruffin said that Bladenboro focuses on the needs of students. The middle school will bring in 279 students but Ruffin hopes to bring in at least 300 by the end of the year.

Most of the open houses were generally the same in the essence that the students were there to meet their teachers and sign up for extracurricular activities. Plus, the students found out what homeroom they were in, what their schedules would be and what bus they would need to take if they plan to ride the bus in the upcoming school year.

In addition, all schools had a vaccination clinic on site able to give anyone over the age of 12 a COVID-19 vaccination.

At Elizabethtown Middle School, Dr. Linda Baldwin is going to be the principal until December.

She greeted every student as they came into the school gym for the open house. She explained to the students that although she didn’t anticipate any bad behavior, discipline is something that is very important to her.

“I’m a stickler when it comes to behavior,” Baldwin said to students. “You may not be a straight-A student but you will know how to behave.”

East Bladen Principal Dr. Jason Wray said that he wants to follow the protocols for the students. He wants to make sure his students are safe this year.

Wray explained that open house was a way for students to see each other after not seeing each other for so long. So, it provided a chance to get back in touch with friends before school started.

“The most important part is getting students back in the building,” said West Bladen Principal Dr. Peggy Hester. “We want to get students in and figure out where they are at and then accelerate them and get them back to being successful at the high school level.”

