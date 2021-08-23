FAYETTEVILLE — Bladen County Hospital is among the sites in the Cape Fear Valley Health network where third-dose shots for immunocompromised individuals are being offered.

A release from the parent company says booster doses for non-immunocompromised individuals who have gone at least eight months since their second dose will be available starting Sept. 20. Immunocompromised patients must be at least 28 days post their second dose to receive their third dose.

The third dose shots are only for Pfizer or Moderna vaccination patients. Those who have received the Johnston & Johnson vaccine are still awaiting medical personnel receiving informaiton on how to provide additional shots for those patients.

The release says while it is preferred that patients receive a booster that matches their initial two doses, it is possible to mix the vaccine series between the two mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna).

The health system will prefer appointments but take walk-ins as able, pending capacity levels. Appointments can be made at capefearvalley.com/covid19.

Express Care in Elizabethtown is closed for COVID-19 vaccinations, and all patients are being referred to the main lobby at Bladen County Hospital. The hospital lobby is open on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Information on other sites in the Cape Fear Valley network, including hours and days open for vaccinations, are available at capefearvalley.com.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@BladenJournal.com. Twitter: @JournalBladen.