Hwy 41 Grill has new owner, aims to have best burger in Bladen

BLADENBORO — When Gerald Edge took over the Hwy 41 Grill, he set out to provide the best burger in Bladen County.

With a staff comprised mostly of family, a commitment to homemade and never frozen, the new owner is remaking things as he wants them. Six weeks after taking over, the place was practically gutted for a new floor, bar, television, menu board, paint and fire system.

And more may be coming.

“Our mom and dad taught us how to cook from scratch and make everything homemade,” Edge said. “I’ve enjoyed cooking all my life.”

The grill has a special everyday. Fresh tea and lemonade are made every day as well.

There’s a regular crowd that visits. Tonya Edge, Gerald’s sister, says, “I know their voice when they call.”

She and her children help run the grill. A back to school special recently sold more than 100 hamburgers before 1 p.m.

Gerald prides himself on his cooking, especially a Philly cheesesteak made completely out of steak. Burgers, chili — everything, he says, is made fresh.

“Once I start lowering the quality of my food is the day that I quit doing it,” Gerald said.

Tonya also loves to cook and is even thinking of opening her own place when she feels it’s meant to be. She commutes from Fayetteville everyday.

“I like to see people’s reactions when they’re eating,” Tonya said.

Gerald plans to expand his business, hopefully to Elizabethtown when real estate becomes available. For now he just hopes to open up a screened in outside area with picnic tables for his customers. He hopes that his burgers speak for themselves and drives people in from all over the county, especially Elizabethtown.

“We take pride in cooking our food,” he said. “We want you to eat that hamburger and and say ‘you know what, I’m going to come back for that hamburger.’”

He explained that a customer could come in with $10 for lunch and eat so much they wouldn’t feel the need to eat dinner.

The grill also delivers to Smithfield Foods, Bladen Community College, Bladenboro and Elizabethtown.

Brendaly Vega Davis can be reached at 910-247-9132 or bdavis@bladenjournal.com.