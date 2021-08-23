United Way of Bladen County working with Lumber River United Way

LUMBERTON — The United Way of Bladen County and the Lumber River United Way are partners in the 2021 Campaign, a release says.

Donors can give directly to either, and designate Bladen County so that their dollars stay in Bladen, a release says. This year’s theme is “Give Where You Live.”

Dr. Cathy Gantz, board president of the United Way of Bladen County, said in the release, “The adage ‘Teamwork Makes the Dream Work’ could not be more true for the partnership between United Way of Bladen County and Lumber River United Way. The overall goal is to deliver the highest value to the community by focusing on improving family and individual outcomes while creating pathways to access resources.”

According to statistics released this month, Bladen County has 21 percent of its population living in poverty, 16 percent of people under the age of 65 without health insurance, and 7.2 percent unemployment.

The United Way campaign helps with issues related to utility assistance, food assistance, health care, and COVID-19.

By partnering with Lumber River United Way, the Bladen organization has access to grant writing support, solicitation letters and print materials. Lumber River serves Robeson, Hoke and Bladen counties.

Tate Johnson, the executive director at the Lumber River United Way, said in the release, “When donating to United Way there is a team of local volunteers from diverse backgrounds that scrutinize every penny that is spent and invested in the community. Your generous donation also helps to bring in more support through outside grants and programs.”

More information is available by calling 910-739-4249.

