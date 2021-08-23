ELIZABETHTOWN — Three deaths from coronavirus have been recorded since Friday, and hospitalizations have rose to 28.

The Bladen County Health Department shared the information in a daily update Monday afternoon.

In the 63 days since June 21, there have been 25 deaths, 1,053 positive tests, and 696 recoveries. In August, there have been 11 deaths and 721 cases — more fatalities than any other month, and 44 positive tests shy of the 765 that set a record in January.

A school in Bladen County is expected to be named in Tuesday’s detailed listings of clusters and outbreaks. One was added to the aggregate total last week, after the most recent listing.

West Bladen Assisted Living and the Elizabethtown Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center each continued to appear on Tuesday’s state outbreak report. There are seven cases among residents at the residential care facility in Bladenboro; there are two cases among staff, and none among residents at the Elizabethtown nursing home.

DHHS defines outbreaks as two or more cases at congregate living settings, and clusters as five or more at child care facilities or schools.

The county Health Department is taking walk-ins for vaccination and can help with those who are homebound and need transportation. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are available at the 300 Mercer Mill office for those ages 12 and up; hours are Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Friday 9 a.m. to noon.

Questions can be directed to 910-872-6291.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in its Sunday night report, says Bladen County has 27 percent (8,825) of the total population fully vaccinated and 36 percent (11,783) partially vaccinated.

Bladen and 98 other counties remain listed as red, or showing a high level of community transmission; Hyde County on the coast is the one county that is not, and it is in fact listed as moderate. The period measured is Aug. 15 to Saturday for case rate, and Aug. 13 to Thursday for percent positivity.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @JournalBladen.