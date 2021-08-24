Coronavirus: West Bladen, Emereau on cluster list; county logs 12th fatality this month

ELIZABETHTOWN — West Bladen High School and Emereau: Bladen Charter School have been listed on the state report for coronavirus clusters.

Emereau is listed with 13 cases among children and none among staff; West Bladen has five among children, none among staff.

DHHS defines outbreaks as two or more cases at congregate living settings, and clusters as five or more at child care facilities or schools.

West Bladen Assisted Living and the Elizabethtown Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center each continued to appear on Tuesday’s state outbreak report. There are seven cases among residents at the residential care facility in Bladenboro; there are two cases among staff, and none among residents at the Elizabethtown nursing home.

The Bladen County Health Department, in its daily update on Tuesday, confirmed the 12th fatality this month. There has been at least one in each of the last four reports. In the 64 days since June 21, there have been 26 deaths, 1,070 positive tests, and 714 recoveries. In August, there have been 738 cases.

The county Health Department is taking walk-ins for vaccination and can help with those who are homebound and need transportation. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are available at the 300 Mercer Mill office for those ages 12 and up; hours are Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Friday 9 a.m. to noon.

Questions can be directed to 910-872-6291.

