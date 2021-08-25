ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County Hospital, and its sister facilities in the Cape Fear Valley Health network, is encouraging good choices by potential patients when seeking care.

The situation at Cape Fear Valley hospitals is a high rate of COVID-19 admissions. Because of this, potential patients should consider if their reason for seeking an Emergency Department is something that can be treated at Urgent Care or Express Care locations.

The hospital here and Cape Fear Valley are clear that it is OK, and in fact, patients should go to the Emergency Department for things like chest pain which might be a heart attack, severe headaches or weakness which could be stroke symptoms, difficulty breathing, or serious accidents with injuries.

A “know where to go” chart is available at BladenJournal.com and at CapeFearValley.com.

Elective surgeries are still scheduled, pending availability of beds.

The health system continues to encourage people to get vaccinated against the virus.

“Health systems across the state are being challenged to provide timely Emergency Department beds as COVID-19 patients are filling ICUs and other critical care areas,” Dr. Michael Zappa said. He’s the chief clinical officer at Cape Fear Valley. “We are also encouraging people to get vaccinated, especially in light of the recent news that the Pfizer vaccine has received its final FDA approval.”

