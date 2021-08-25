DUBLIN — Bladen Community College will pay respects to 9/11 with a special walk through campus.

Trustees were updated on the plan Tuesday night during their first meeting together for the new academic year.

The 20th anniversary of the multiple attacks carried out against the United States will be remembered with a two-mile walking path, one that begins at the flagpole in front the Page Student Resources Center and ends at the same point. The length of the walk pays homage to first responders climbing 110 flights of stairs to rescue victims.

On Sept. 11, 2001, four airplanes were hijacked by 19 militants associated with the extremist group al-Qaida. Two planes were flown into the World Trade Center twin towers in New York City, another hit the Pentagon outside of Washington, D.C., and a fourth was crashed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, when those onboard tried to overtake the hijackers.

The path at the college will open to the public on Sept. 8 and remain open through Sept. 15. In her report to trustees, Dr. Amanda Lee said the path will allow for quiet reflection and will include information to educate about the events of that day.

More information is available by calling 910-879-5634.

Elsewhere in the meeting:

• Recognized: Lee, the third-year college president, recognized three members of the faculty who were honored in a different ceremony with their colleagues earlier. The annual awards were given to Cierra Griffin, staff member of the year; Dr. Joyce Bahhouth, faculty member of the year; and Audrey Lewis, the President’s Award.

• Introduction: Rodney Smith, principal of Bladen Early College High School, introduced Haley Cheshire to the trustees. Smith is finishing his tenure as the school’s only principal before moving into the Bladen County Schools district office as director of exceptional children, likely at the end of September. Cheshire is principal at Dublin Primary School. The early college high school has 152 students this year and graduates its first class in the spring.

• Said it: Smith, on the partnership between the school district the community college, said, “Four years ago, we had 47 students step into our Building 17. Since then, we’ve taken over the whole building. Dr. Lee has given us the whole top of Building 2. I can’t express what a wonderful partnership it has been.”

• Sunset & Vine: Linda Burney, director of Resource Development and the Bladen Community College Foundation, said the situation with COVID-19 has led to a decision to postpone Sunset & Vine from October to March. The gala is annually the largest fundraiser for the college foundation.

• Welcome: Mary Andrews, Bruce Dickerson and Jessica Snow were sworn in before the meeting began by Niki S. Dennis, the clerk of court for Bladen County. Snow is a student representative. Larry Hammond, the other recent appointment, arrived later and was sworn in by Missi Hester after the meeting.

• Thanks: Dr. Frank Gemma was honored at the outset of the meeting. He shared wisdom from his two terms on the board from 2013-21, and thanked a number of those present in the room, including Lee and board Chairman Dennis Troy.

• Officers: Troy was reelected chairman and Hayes Petteway was chosen vice chairman. Both votes were unanimous.

