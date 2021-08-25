McLaughlin honored with family scholarship, headed to Fayetteville State

ELIZABETHTOWN — Jonae Nakole McLaughlin has received the Lester Leroy McLaughlin Memorial Scholarship, one of six for the East Bladen High School graduate.

This scholarship was created by his siblings and niece in memory of him. A release from the family says he “loved God, his family and friends. He said, ‘If you want to be successful, get your education and a good job.’”

He worked until retirement with DuPont, and was a carpentry instructor at Bladen Community College.

Jonae McLaughlin is his granddaughter.

McLaughlin, the daughter of Deloris Nicole McLaughlin and the late Johnathan Germaine Barnes, will attend Fayetteville State University having earned her certified nurse assistant license at Bladen Community College. The other scholarships she has earned are two Merit Scholarships from Fayetteville State, Steady Rollin Scholarship, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Scholarship, and the Mt. Olive A.M.E. Zion Church Scholarship.