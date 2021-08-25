ELIZABETHTOWN — Hospitalizations in Bladen County are down from 28 on Monday to 19 on Wednesday, the Health Department says.

Wednesday was also the first time in the last five reports that the county didn’t not report at least one fatality.

In the 65 days since June 21, there have been 26 deaths, 1,091 positive tests, and 747 recoveries. In August, there have been 759 cases.

There were a pandemic-high of 402 active cases in the county on Monday. It is down to 388 as of Wednesday.

The county Health Department is taking walk-ins for vaccination and can help with those who are homebound and need transportation. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are available at the 300 Mercer Mill office for those ages 12 and up; hours are Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Friday 9 a.m. to noon.

Questions can be directed to 910-872-6291.

