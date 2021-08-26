Effort made for retainment through raises

ELIZABETHTOWN — Commissioners, and others, in Bladen County have beat the drum many times in recent years.

The mantra goes something like this: Young people grow up here, get educated and move away; something needs to be done to keep them.

COVID-19 caused government entities and private businesses alike to tamp the brakes on spending. Coming out of mandated lockdowns and restrictions earlier this summer — just as many budgets were set to implement July 1 — those things changed.

Behind many of the moves was the idea to retain employees. Throughout the pandemic, many in the workforce found it more profitable to remain unemployed, leading to this year’s slew of job openings and signing bonuses for those willing to take them.

County commissioners last summer wanted to take a wait-and-see approach to raises, even standard cost of living adjustments. This year, all county employees got a 5 percent raise.

The town of Elizabethtown gave all of its employees a 2 percent raise in this year’s budget.

In Dublin, commissioners in June gave full-time employees a 3 percent raise and part-time employees an increase of 1.5 percent.

Those were just a few.

The moves won’t guarantee population growth, but officials do hope it serves as a measure of retaining good workers in place now.

According to Census figures released this month, population is down nearly 16 percent, 1 out of 5 people live in poverty, and households without a broadband internet subscription are more than 12 percent below the national norm.

Bladen County’s population across its 874 square miles as of July 1, 2020 is 29,606, some 15.9 percent below the 2010 count of 35,190.

Bladen’s drop was the seventh-largest by percentage, and moved it from 67th largest to 70th of the 100 counties.

