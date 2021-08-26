ELIZABETHTOWN — Three fatalities were recorded in Thursday’s coronavirus report from the Bladen County Health Department.

The deaths pushed the August total to 15, the total since June 21 to 29, and the total since the pandemic began to 71. There were 69 positive tests recorded since a day earlier, lifting the monthly total to a record 828; the previous record was 765 in January. There have been 607 recoveries this month.

Of 391 cases considered active, 17 people are hospitalized.

The county Health Department is taking walk-ins for vaccination and can help with those who are homebound and need transportation. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are available at the 300 Mercer Mill office for those ages 12 and up; hours are Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Friday 9 a.m. to noon.

Questions can be directed to 910-872-6291.

