Elizabethtown Town Council not meeting in person; here’s the link for Sept. 13

ELIZABETHTOWN — Town Council here will meet through the internet application Zoom rather in person for its September meeting, a release says.

The meeting is Sept. 13 at 7 p.m., pushed back a week due to the Labor Day holiday.

There is no noon work session for the council.

To join the meeting, go to and use meeting ID 898 9617 9855 and passcode 774584.

To join by telephone, call 301-715-8592 and use https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89896179855?pwd=Z0RnalE4VkNvODBtOVhnZCtpYlhDQT09 meeting ID 898 9617 9855 and passcode 774584.

To have public comments read during the open forum, email them to jhester@elizabethtownnc.org, or place them in the dropbox — addressed to Town Clerk Juanita Hester — at the drive-thru at Town Hall, 805 W. Broad St.