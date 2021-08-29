RALEIGH — Farm events are scheduled nearby to Bladen County in several locations, the N.C. Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services says in a release.

The department regularly announces seasonal events as provided to it.

Fall will bring a number of corn mazes, u-pick fruit opportunities, pumpin patches and festivals. A fuller list is available on the department’s website at

• Clinton: Twiddle Dee Farm has a “farm membership” program available. Activities for adults. Go to twiddledeefarm.com for more information.

• Clinton: Twisted Vines Vineyard has u-pick from through October. The Grape Escape is Sept. 11 from noon to 6 p.m.

• Clinton: Sampson County Ag Day is Oct. 30 at the Sampson County Agri-Expo Center, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Activities for all ages.

• Raleigh: The State Fair is Oct. 14-24 at the State Fairgrounds. Activities for all ages. The website is ncstatefair.org.

• Fuquay-Varina: Naylor Family Farm has a corn maze and a pumpkin patch. Activities for all ages. The website is naylorfamilyfarm.com.

• Fuquay-Varina: Willow Oak Farms has pumpkins, farm stand, tours, educational field trips. The website is willowoakfarms.net.

• Garner: Kenny’s Corn Maze opens in mid-September, runs until November. Activities for all ages. The website is kenskornycornmaze.com.

• Lillington: CATHIS Farm has a corn maze, Sept. 25 to Oct. 31. Activities for all ages. The website is cathisfarm.com.

• Morehead City: The Seafood Festival is Oct. 1-3 in Morehead City. Free admission, rides, music, games. The website is ncseafoodfestival.org.

• Greenville: Stokes Family Farm has a corn maze, Sept. 25 to Oct. 31. Activities for all ages. The website is stokesfamilyfarmnc.com.

