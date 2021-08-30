FAYETTEVILLE — Headed here, or Cumberland County?

Bring a face covering.

The county and the city of Fayetteville are under a mandate to wear masks while in contact with anyone they don’t live with, or while in public indoor spaces.

Public indoor spaces are defined as, but not limited to, “offices and workplaces, business establishments, private clubs attended by members, public transportation facilities and vehicles, stores for the sale of any goods, restaurants, bars, places for amusement or entertainment, gyms and places for exercise, schools, places of worship, or any place the public is invited or allowed to assemble.”

There are exceptions, including for medical and behavioral reasons; children under 5; private offices; those eating or drinking actively; communication with the hearing-impaired; speeches to audiences, or for broadcast, provided a distance of 20 feet is maintained; identification purposes; and workplace safety risk.

The health director of the county is authorized to file a lawsuit asking businesses to comply, if necessary.

Lawmen with Fayetteville police and the Sheriff’s Office are not responsible for enforcing the mask orders directly but can assist businesses in enforcing the orders. A person will not be arrested for not wearing a mask; escalation to a criminal matter would be different, such as trespassing after refusal and being asked to leave.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @JournalBladen.