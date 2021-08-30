Coronavirus: August deaths at 16, cases near 1,000

ELIZABETHTOWN — Three fatalities were recorded Thursday, and another Monday in coronavirus reports from the Bladen County Health Department.

The deaths pushed the August total to 16, the total since June 21 to 30, and the total since the pandemic began to 72. There have been 948 positive tests recorded this month, far eclipsing the previous record of 765 in January. There have been 716 recoveries this month.

Of 401 cases considered active, 13 people are hospitalized.

The county Health Department is taking walk-ins for vaccination and can help with those who are homebound and need transportation. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are available at the 300 Mercer Mill office for those ages 12 and up; hours are Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Friday 9 a.m. to noon.

Questions can be directed to 910-872-6291.

The next report on clusters and outbreaks at county facilities is due today. Last week, West Bladen High School and Emereau: Bladen Charter School were on the cluster list, and West Bladen Assisted Living and the Elizabethtown Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center were on the outbreak list.

The state Department of Health and Human Services defines outbreaks as two or more cases at congregate living settings, and clusters as five or more at child care facilities or schools.

Emereau was listed with 13 cases among children and none among staff; West Bladen has five among children, none among staff. There are seven cases among residents at the residential care facility in Bladenboro; there are two cases among staff, and none among residents at the Elizabethtown nursing home.

Monday’s totals, since the pandemic began, from the state included:

• 14,412 deaths.

• 1,208,303 cases.

• 3,509 hospitalized.

• 15,817,112 tests.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in its Sunday night report, says Bladen County has 27.9 percent (9,100) of the total population fully vaccinated and 37.1 percent (12,141) partially vaccinated.

Bladen and all 99 other counties in the state remain listed as red, or showing a high level of community transmission. The period measured is Aug. 22 to Saturday for case rate, and Aug. 20 to Thursday for percent positivity.

The DHHS postal ZIP code report lists 1,516 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 1,342 in Bladenboro; 598 in Clarkton; 454 in East Arcadia; 265 in White Oak; 230 in Tar Heel; 122 in Council; and 90 in Kelly.

There are 26 fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Lake. There have been 22 in Bladenboro; seven in Clarkton; six in East Arcadia; four in Council; three in Tar Heel; two in White Oak; and one in Kelly. The Dublin ZIP code disappeared from the state report on Jan. 29.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 1,059 deaths and 84,130 cases. Cumberland has 377 deaths and 37,346 cases; Robeson has 316 deaths and 21,468 cases; Columbus has 173 deaths and 8,585 cases; Sampson has 116 deaths and 9,624 cases; and Pender has 77 deaths and 7,107 cases.

With 92 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 45 percent of the ventilators, 14 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 24 percent of all hospital beds.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 37.8 percent of the deaths (5,449) and 46.1 percent of the cases (557,568).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 1,044 deaths and 135,422 positive cases, Gaston County has 474 deaths and 32,126 cases, Rowan County has 341 deaths and 21,528 cases, Cabarrus County has 279 deaths and 27,304 cases, and Union County has 247 deaths and 29,572 cases — a total of 2,385 deaths and 245,952 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 772 deaths and 108,548 cases, Durham County has 243 deaths and 29,807 cases, Johnston County has 255 deaths and 27,136 cases, and Orange County has 102 deaths and 9,886 cases — a total of 1,372 deaths and 175,377 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 771 deaths and 55,784 cases, Forsyth County has 453 deaths and 42,811 cases, Randolph County has 255 deaths and 17,409 cases, and Davidson County has 213 deaths and 20,235 cases — a total of 1,692 deaths and 136,239 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 38.8 million confirmed cases and 637,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 32.7 million.

There have been more than 216.7 million cases worldwide, with more than 4.5 million deaths.

