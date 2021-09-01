Coronavirus: August ends as worst for Bladen County, September start is no better

DEATHS 2: May, 2020 1: June, 2020 2: July, 2020 5: August, 2020 5: September, 2020 4: October, 2020 5: December, 2020 10: January, 2021 6: February, 2021 1: March, 2021 1: May, 2021 4: June, 2021 6: July, 2021 17: August, 2021

ELIZABETHTOWN — August has ended as the worst for COVID-19 in Bladen County, and September started Wednesday no better.

Two fatalities were recorded in the Bladen County Health Department’s daily update, a day after the 73rd since the pandemic began closed August with 17. The month also ended with 964 positive tests recorded.

The Health Department said Wednesday that 15 people are hospitalized among 357 cases it considers active. The active cases is down from 388 exactly one week earlier. Bladen County has logged 27 deaths since one was recorded June 22 — a span of 72 days — ending more than a month without any.

Since the pandemic began, the county has recorded 75 fatalities, 4,751 positive tests, and 4,319 recoveries.

Tuesday’s report from the state Department of Health and Human Services had no change for the county in virus clusters or outbreaks. West Bladen High School and Emereau: Bladen Charter School remain on the cluster list, and West Bladen Assisted Living and the Elizabethtown Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center are on the outbreak list.

Emereau was listed with 13 cases among children and none among staff; West Bladen has five among children, none among staff. There are seven cases among residents at the residential care facility in Bladenboro; there are two cases among staff, and none among residents at the Elizabethtown nursing home.

DHHS defines outbreaks as two or more cases at congregate living settings, and clusters as five or more at child care facilities or schools.

Vaccinations remain strongly encouraged.

The county Health Department is taking walk-ins for vaccination and can help with those who are homebound and need transportation. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are available at the 300 Mercer Mill office for those ages 12 and up; hours are Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Friday 9 a.m. to noon.

Questions can be directed to 910-872-6291.

Wednesday’s totals, since the pandemic began, from the state included:

• 14,529 deaths.

• 1,220,902 cases.

• 3,757 hospitalized.

• 15,914,916 tests.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in its Wednesday report, says Bladen County has 28.1 percent (9,189) of the total population fully vaccinated and 37.3 percent (12,217) partially vaccinated.

Bladen and all 99 other counties in the state remain listed as red, or showing a high level of community transmission. The period measured is Aug. 25 to Wednesday for case rate, and Aug. 23 to Sunday for percent positivity.

The DHHS postal ZIP code report lists 1,523 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 1,352 in Bladenboro; 609 in Clarkton; 460 in East Arcadia; 265 in White Oak; 230 in Tar Heel; 122 in Council; and 91 in Kelly.

There are 27 fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Lake. There have been 24 in Bladenboro; seven in Clarkton; six in East Arcadia; four in Council; three in Tar Heel; two in White Oak; and one in Kelly. The Dublin ZIP code disappeared from the state report on Jan. 29.

In Bladen County, the ages 25-49 category has had 37 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 21 percent, 18-24 has 11 percent, 17-and-under has 14 percent, 65-74 has 10 percent and 75-or-older has 6 percent. Ages for 31 deaths are suppressed; 15 are age 50-64, 13 are ages 65-74, nine are ages 75-and-older, and four is ages 25-49.

Statewide, the ages 25-49 category has had 40 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 20 percent, 18-24 has 14 percent, 17-and-under has 14 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 6 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 56 percent, 65-74 has 24 percent, 50-64 has 15 percent and 25-49 has 4 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 1,073 deaths and 85,064 cases. Cumberland has 385 deaths and 37,757 cases; Robeson has 317 deaths and 21,739 cases; Columbus has 175 deaths and 8,691 cases; Sampson has 117 deaths and 9,682 cases; and Pender has 79 deaths and 7,195 cases.

With 96 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 54 percent of the ventilators, 12 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 21 percent of all hospital beds.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 37.8 percent of the deaths (5,482) and 46.1 percent of the cases (563,124).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 1,050 deaths and 136,492 positive cases, Gaston County has 476 deaths and 32,438 cases, Rowan County has 341 deaths and 21,886 cases, Cabarrus County has 279 deaths and 27,597 cases, and Union County has 255 deaths and 29,879 cases — a total of 2,401 deaths and 248,292 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 774 deaths and 109,439 cases, Durham County has 244 deaths and 30,149 cases, Johnston County has 255 deaths and 27,423 cases, and Orange County has 102 deaths and 9,995 cases — a total of 1,375 deaths and 177,006 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 772 deaths and 56,338 cases, Forsyth County has 460 deaths and 43,269 cases, Randolph County has 256 deaths and 17,620 cases, and Davidson County has 218 deaths and 20,599 cases — a total of 1,706 deaths and 137,826 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 39.3 million confirmed cases and 641,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 32.8 million.

There have been more than 218.1 million cases worldwide, with more than 4.5 million deaths.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @JournalBladen.