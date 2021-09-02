Rural broadband survey involving Bladen County extended to Sept. 17

PEMBROKE — A survey deadline pivotal to rural counties has been extended.

Broadband availability, and improving it, is the focus of the analysis being executed by the Lumber River Council of Governments. The deadline to end survey response, previously at the end of August, is Sept. 17.

The study covers Bladen, Robeson, Hoke, Richmond and Scotland counties. Thus far, participation has been 53 percent from Bladen, 48 percent from Hoke, 36 percent from Richmond, 84 percent from Robeson, and 19 percent from Scotland.

The survey is a comprehensive study of internet usage and availability across the region. Responses will help regional leaders identify and address current gaps in availability, speed and performance, reliability, and affordability, a release says.

Individuals and businesses are asked to respond.

To participate, go to any of the following:

lrcogbroadband.com, bladencountybroadband.com, hokecountybroadband.com, richmondcountybroadband.com, robesoncountybroadband.com, or scotlandcountybroadband.com. If individuals are unable to complete the survey through the internetand would like to request a paper copy, contact the Lumber River Council of Governments at 910-618-5533.