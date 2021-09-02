Hiring event Sept. 16 at Bladen C.C. for law enforcement; BLET classes begin Oct. 4

DUBLIN — Bladen Community College will host a law enforcement hiring event Sept. 16 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the campus auditorium.

The event is a prelude to the Oct. 4 start of the Basic Law Enforcement Training. Many law enforcement agencies have openings, and are seeking to gain new recruits immediately upon completion of BLET.

Classes areusually held on four weeknights between 6 and 10 p.m., and every other Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The program is 28 weeks, approved for benefits from NCWorks, Veterans Affairs, financial aid, and the James B. Collins Scholarship.

Eligible candidates meet the requirements of a reading test, 20 years old at time of registration, physical exam, and are sponsored by a public law enforcement agency.

More information is available from the college. Call Danny Priest, director of BLET, at 910-549-5947 or email him at dpriest@bladencc.edu. The college website is bladencc.edu.