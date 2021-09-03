End of season: White Lake business owners grateful for improved summer

WHITE LAKE — Oh, what a difference a year makes.

Summer 2021 was nothing like a year ago, when state and local restrictions — including Goldston’s Beach being closed — rendered economic activity practically nonexistent. Owners had a better year than they anticipated last year, but this year has been much better.

The coronavirus pandemic remains, and even increased intensity in August, but most businesses revolving around the seasonal nature of Memorial Day to Labor Day say they’ve had a good year.

Brian Edwards of Silver Sands said that it has been a good year, saying that he doesn’t believe COVID-19 had any impact over the season.

People have come to spots like Silver Sands, Carolyn’s Cozy Cabins, White Lake Holiday Resort, Marshburn’s Beach and Sundeck Apartments, and the various offerings of the renamed and remodeled Grand Regal at Goldston’s Beach.

Edwards said that once school is out, his business is at its peak, especially in July. To keep business going outside of the season he holds certain specials to get in traffic to his establishment. He assures that people visit his business to be able to view the lake. He started managing the business in 2010 and then in 2018 he purchased the business with his wife.

“The good part about this business is any part I get to do outside,” Edwards said.

Bill Watson, owner of Carolyn’s Cozy Cabins, said that he has owned his business for over 52 years now and this year provided the best turnout of any season with over 90 percent capacity at the cabins. He said the trick is to keep the cabins booked up through the week.

“We had a good summer last summer and I didn’t think we’d beat that,” Watson said. “I guess people just wanted to get out.”

He explained that the mom and pop business had faithful customers that return every year.

“The key is to keep the units rented through the weekdays,” Watson said. “It’s kind of a working man’s vacation here in White Lake. There’s a lot of things unseen here at White Lake.”

He believes that if White Lake was stripped down to just the lake, people would still come for just a swim.