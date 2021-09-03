LUMBERTON — Dr. Bradley Zagol has joined Southeastern Surgical Center at 2934 N. Elm St. in Lumberton.

Zagol specializes in gastroenterology and advanced endoscopy procedures.

He previously worked at the Womack Army Medical Center in Fayetteville. He’s board certified in general surgery and is a fellow of the American College of Surgeons.

Zagol earned his medical degree from Temple, and completed residencies at Walter Reed Army Medial Center in Washington, D.C.

Southeastern Surgical is inside Southeastern Health Mall on the campus of Biggs Park Mall.