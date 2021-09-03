Egg contest being held through 4-H club; here’s how to participate

ELIZABETHTOWN — Deadline for registration in the 4-H Egg-Cellent Egg Contest is next Friday.

Cost is $10 per youth.

Once registered, youth can submit up to two dozen eggs, watch two live or recorded training sessions, and submit supplemental work as part of the contest. There’s a T-shirt for all who complete the project; and there’s prize money for age groups and color of eggs.

To participate, youth must be registered as 4-H members. The family profile for 4-Hers that is on the internet needs to be updated, or created, and enrollment information submitted.

Youth can be ages 5-18 to enroll; the date used is age as of Jan. 1, 2021.

With youth registered in 4-H, they can then go to the contest registration at go.ncsu.edu/eggcellenteggcontestregistration.

Questions should be directed to the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Office-Bladen County Center. Send an email to becky_spearman@ncsu.edu or call 910-862-4591.