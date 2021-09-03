Coronavirus: Bladen County had had 35 fatalities in 74 days; there were 43 in the 13 months prior

ELIZABETHTOWN — For the fifth consecutive day on Friday, the Bladen County Health Department logged a fatality in its daily update on the coronavirus pandemic.

With single deaths logged on Friday, Tuesday and Monday of this week, and two each on Wednesday and Thursday, the county total has risen to five in the first three days of September and 78 since the pandemic began. There had been 43 between May 6, 2020 and June 21 of this year; there’s been 35 in the 74 days since.

The county counts 351 positive tests as active cases, and 16 people are hospitalized. There have been 4,812 positive tests since the pandemic began and 4,383 recoveries.

Tuesday’s report from the state Department of Health and Human Services had no change for the county in virus clusters or outbreaks. West Bladen High School and Emereau: Bladen Charter School remain on the cluster list, and West Bladen Assisted Living and the Elizabethtown Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center are on the outbreak list.

Emereau was listed with 13 cases among children and none among staff; West Bladen has five among children, none among staff. There are seven cases among residents at the residential care facility in Bladenboro; there are two cases among staff, and none among residents at the Elizabethtown nursing home.

DHHS defines outbreaks as two or more cases at congregate living settings, and clusters as five or more at child care facilities or schools.

Vaccinations remain strongly encouraged.

The county Health Department is taking walk-ins for vaccination and can help with those who are homebound and need transportation. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are available at the 300 Mercer Mill office for those ages 12 and up; hours are Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Friday 9 a.m. to noon.

Questions can be directed to 910-872-6291.

