Proposal: Chemours to pay for connections, service to Bladen water previously served by more than five dozen wells

FAYETTEVILLE — Tuesday’s meeting of the Bladen County commissioners will include consideration of a plan from Chemours that will extend water service to residences impacted by contamination from the chemical company.

The board of five Republicans and four Democrats is expected to go into session as the Water District board, and take action on an agreement in which Chemours funds public water system upgrades and connections. There are 61 of 67 private wells in the county west of the Cape Fear River that sampling has determined the water produced exceeds in GenX compounds the level allowed by a Feb. 25, 2019 court order between Chemours, the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality, and Cape Fear River Watch.

According to the document to be voted on, the county and Chemours believe existing water distribution mains are available to the 61.

In addition, testing in two wells — Tobermory and Live Oak — has confirmed detectable levels of chemical compounds, including GenX, but these are below the level in the court order. Chemours would install and operate a PFAS treatment system on each well; it would bear expense for cost of design, permits, installation, maintenance, repair, labor and materials.

The pact would put Chemours in operation of treatment systems at the wells for 20 years. It also contains a clause stipulating terms for Chemours being liable to pay the utility bill up to 20 years for any party that is connected to a public water system.

One clause in the agreement confirms the county is acknowledging Chemours to be making a good faith effort to assist in providing safe, quality drinking water to residents; another acknowledges the move as part of the court order.

Tuesday’s meeting is at 6:30 p.m. in the lower level of the Bladen County Courthouse.

