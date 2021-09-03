Let’s eat! Latest inspection grades for restaurants, other facilities

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Health Department has released its latest inspection grades for restaurants, school cafeterias and child-care facilities.

The following are those grades for restaurants:

• Cypress Creek Grill, 98.5 percent, Garland, on Aug. 4.

• Benson’s Grill, 98 percent, Bladenboro, on Aug. 5.

• Hibachi Chinese, 97 percent, Elizabethtown, on Aug. 20.

• Compass Canteen (Carolina Foods), 95 percent, Tar Heel, on Aug. 23.

• Hwy 41 Grill, 95 percent, Dublin, on Aug. 24.

• Fresh Foods Deli, 94.5 percent, Elizabethtown, on Aug. 19.

• Food Lion Deli, 94.5 percent, Elizabethtown, on Aug. 20.

• Tokyo Bistro, 94 percent, Elizabethtown, on Aug. 24.

• Dowless Foods LLC/Dowless Catering, 93.5 percent, Bladenboro, on Aug. 11.

• LCR Carryout, 93 percent, Kelly, on Aug. 26.

• Cape Fear Vineyard & Winery, 90 percent, Elizabethtown, on Aug. 18.

• Fresh Foods Deli, 88.5 percent, Bladenboro, on Aug. 27.

• Red’s Deli, 88 percent, White Lake, on Aug. 24.

• Tienda Antojitos Lupita II, 88 percent, Elizabethtown, on Aug. 25.

The following are those grades for school cafeterias:

• West Bladen High, 100 percent, Bladenboro, on Aug. 30.

• Dublin Primary, 100 percent, Dublin, on Aug. 30.

• Bladen Lakes Primary, 100 percent, Elizabethtown, on Aug. 31.

The following are those grades for child-care facilities:

• Richardson’s, superior, Tar Heel, on Aug. 6.

• Growing Foot Prints, superior, Elizabethtown, on Aug. 10.

• Big Bird, superior, Bladenboro, on Aug. 12.

• Childcare Network, superior, Elizabethtown, on Aug. 12.

• Dublin First Baptist Church, superior, Dublin, on Aug. 13.

• Little Hands, provisional, Bladenboro, on Aug. 10

• Little Hands (reinspected), superior, Bladenboro, on Aug. 17.

• Waccamaw Siouan, superior, Bolton, on Aug. 17.

• Dublin Pre-K, superior, Dublin, on Aug. 30.

• Bladen Lakes Pre-K, superior, Elizabethtown, on Aug. 31.