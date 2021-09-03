Let’s eat! Latest inspection grades for restaurants, other facilities

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Health Department has released its latest inspection grades for restaurants, school cafeterias and child-care facilities.
The following are those grades for restaurants:
• Cypress Creek Grill, 98.5 percent, Garland, on Aug. 4.
• Benson’s Grill, 98 percent, Bladenboro, on Aug. 5.
• Hibachi Chinese, 97 percent, Elizabethtown, on Aug. 20.
• Compass Canteen (Carolina Foods), 95 percent, Tar Heel, on Aug. 23.
• Hwy 41 Grill, 95 percent, Dublin, on Aug. 24.
• Fresh Foods Deli, 94.5 percent, Elizabethtown, on Aug. 19.
• Food Lion Deli, 94.5 percent, Elizabethtown, on Aug. 20.
• Tokyo Bistro, 94 percent, Elizabethtown, on Aug. 24.
• Dowless Foods LLC/Dowless Catering, 93.5 percent, Bladenboro, on Aug. 11.
• LCR Carryout, 93 percent, Kelly, on Aug. 26.
• Cape Fear Vineyard & Winery, 90 percent, Elizabethtown, on Aug. 18.
• Fresh Foods Deli, 88.5 percent, Bladenboro, on Aug. 27.
• Red’s Deli, 88 percent, White Lake, on Aug. 24.
• Tienda Antojitos Lupita II, 88 percent, Elizabethtown, on Aug. 25.
The following are those grades for school cafeterias:
• West Bladen High, 100 percent, Bladenboro, on Aug. 30.
• Dublin Primary, 100 percent, Dublin, on Aug. 30.
• Bladen Lakes Primary, 100 percent, Elizabethtown, on Aug. 31.
The following are those grades for child-care facilities:
• Richardson’s, superior, Tar Heel, on Aug. 6.
• Growing Foot Prints, superior, Elizabethtown, on Aug. 10.
• Big Bird, superior, Bladenboro, on Aug. 12.
• Childcare Network, superior, Elizabethtown, on Aug. 12.
• Dublin First Baptist Church, superior, Dublin, on Aug. 13.
• Little Hands, provisional, Bladenboro, on Aug. 10
• Little Hands (reinspected), superior, Bladenboro, on Aug. 17.
• Waccamaw Siouan, superior, Bolton, on Aug. 17.
• Dublin Pre-K, superior, Dublin, on Aug. 30.
• Bladen Lakes Pre-K, superior, Elizabethtown, on Aug. 31.