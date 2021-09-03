Dublin Peanut Festival pageant is next Saturday night in Bladen C.C. auditorium

DUBLIN — Location of the scholarship pageant for the 29th annual Dublin Peanut Festival will be the Bladen Community College auditorium.

The pageant has been held in previous years at the Dublin Primary School.

Sidelined by the coronavirus pandemic a year ago, the festival launches with the Scholarship Pageant on Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. The showcase festivities, as always, are on the third Saturday — Sept. 18 — a week later.

The pageant has five categories: Tiny Miss, ages 3-5; Little Miss, ages 6-9; Junior Miss, ages 10-12; Teen Miss, ages 13-16; and Miss, ages 17-22. The winner of the Miss title is awarded a $1,500 scholastic scholarship, pending contract duties being met.

The pageant this year has added a Photogenic and a People’s Choice awards. Photogenic entrants are by headshot photos only, with 8-by-10 at $10 and 5-by-7 at $5. The winner gets a trophy. The People’s Choice award goes to the entrant collecting the most signatures at $1 each; winner gets a tiara and trophy.

More information is available at dublinpeanutfestival.com, including applications for the pageant.